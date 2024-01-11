Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $81,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.55. 168,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.26 and a 200-day moving average of $287.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $314.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

