TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 182,890 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 328,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.