Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 688 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

