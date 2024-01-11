iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 705,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,181. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.