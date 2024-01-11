Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 10.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.71. 1,113,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

