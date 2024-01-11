Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.53. 430,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.