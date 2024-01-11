Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,932 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $53,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. 342,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

