Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.79. 232,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

