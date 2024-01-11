Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $208.24. The stock had a trading volume of 370,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,668. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $204.73.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.