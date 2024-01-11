Narwhal Capital Management Invests $1.42 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,089,000 after buying an additional 420,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 753,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,839. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

