GSG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,671 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,873. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

