Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

