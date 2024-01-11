First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

