First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 25.2% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Salesforce by 25.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $17,314,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $268.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

