State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 23,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
