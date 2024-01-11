Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Takes $202,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

