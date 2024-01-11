Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,070 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

