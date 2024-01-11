ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $740.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $734.30 and last traded at $725.10, with a volume of 215226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.30.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.29.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

