Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

