JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 142.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,549 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 323,992 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

