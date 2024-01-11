Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.3 %

Sanofi stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

