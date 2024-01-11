iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $306.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $306.74 and last traded at $304.92, with a volume of 126338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

