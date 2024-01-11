Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,882 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of Copart worth $120,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

