7,672 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 249,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,334. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.