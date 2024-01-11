MWA Asset Management Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
