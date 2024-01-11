MWA Asset Management Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.