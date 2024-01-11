Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 751 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.64. 322,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

