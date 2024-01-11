Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,848 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 3.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,397. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

