Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,470 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Synopsys worth $406,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SNPS stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.28. 178,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.56 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
