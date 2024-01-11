MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

VGK traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 871,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,357. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

