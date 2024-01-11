Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $437.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.47 and a 200-day moving average of $410.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

