Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

