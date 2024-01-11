Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,994 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 11.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

