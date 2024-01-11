Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $313,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $794.91 and its 200-day moving average is $773.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

