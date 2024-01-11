Parthenon LLC Purchases Shares of 152,403 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,065,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,321,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.