MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

