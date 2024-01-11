Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.37. 325,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

