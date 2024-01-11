Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $110.15. Approximately 2,846,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,846,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Specifically, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

