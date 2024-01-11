Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Neogen has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $84,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $72,680,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.