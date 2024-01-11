MWA Asset Management Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Blackstone comprises 1.6% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.70. 814,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.