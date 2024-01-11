Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,695,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of IJK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.18. 62,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
