Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWC traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 10,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.