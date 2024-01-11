CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.58. 106,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.