Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.47. 508,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,794. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
