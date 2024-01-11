CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $744.57. 201,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $453.40 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

