CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $477.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

