NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $364,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

