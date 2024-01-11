Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Raised by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,683 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,488,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equitable by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 339,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 559,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,085. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.