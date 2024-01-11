CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 164,911 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 2,181,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,552. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

