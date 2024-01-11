CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 318,656 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,656 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 1,907,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.