CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

